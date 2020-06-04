Apple Suppliers Reportedly Developing OLED Displays With Low-Power LTPO Technology for 2021 iPhones

Apple's supply chain partners are already developing OLED displays using LTPO backplane technology for 2021 iPhones, according to DigiTimes.



A paywalled preview of the report reads as follows:

iPhone OLED screens may adopt LTPO backplanes in 2021, say sources

Apple has yet to introduce its 5G iPhones for 2020, but its supply chain is already developing OLED screens using LTPO backplane technology for next year's premium iPhone models, according industry sources.

LTPO technology would result in a more power efficient backplane, which is responsible for turning individual pixels on and off on the display. This could pave the way for longer battery life and/or new features like ProMotion or an always-on display.

While leakers Max Weinbach and Jon Prosser have claimed that ProMotion is a possibility on some 2020 iPhones, display analyst Ross Young believes that LTPO is essential if Apple plans to support ProMotion on the iPhone, as it would allow for a variable refresh as low as 1Hz when the device is inactive in order to optimize battery life.

The full report should be released by tomorrow, so we will update our coverage at that time if there are additional details.

