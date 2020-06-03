iPad Shipments Predicted to Fall This Year Amid 7% Decline in Wider PC and Tablet Market

Market research firm Canalys has forecast a sharp drop in PC and tablet sales in 2020 due to the economic recession brought on by the global health crisis.



PC shipments fell by approximately 9 percent in the first quarter, and Canalys predicts a marginal recovery in the second and third quarters, with shipments projected to be down year on year.

According to the report, PC and tablet shipments are expected to reach 367.8 million units by the end of this year, down 7 percent from 395.6 million units in 2019. Apple in particular could see lower shipments of iPads if consumers consider them "non-esential" purchases.

If the economy does not show major signs of recovery by Q4, Canalys expects that consumers will move away from discretionary spending on non-essential devices, such as Apple tablets, at the end of the year. We expect the recovery in the US to be delayed until 2022, when the market will grow 4% year on year.

The report follows data shared by Gartner on Monday indicating iPhone sales dropped eight percent in the first quarter of 2020, although other smartphone manufacturers saw much steeper drops in sales.

