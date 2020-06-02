Deals: Target Offering $15 Credit When You Purchase a $100 iTunes Gift Card

Target is again offering its shoppers a chance to get a $15 Target gift card when they buy a $100 App Store and iTunes e-gift card. This sale will last through June 6, and this offer is only available online.

It's been a while since we've seen the regular 15 percent sale on iTunes gift cards, so while this sale isn't a straight discount it should be worth it for anyone who shops at Target frequently and has been running low on iTunes credit.

For those interested, head to Target and add the $100 App Store and iTunes gift card to your cart. Once at the checkout screen, Target will automatically apply the $15 gift card promotion to your transaction.

Once you've placed the order, you'll receive a few emails (within a few hours): one detailing the code for your iTunes gift card and one for your promotional $15 Target gift card information. As with most Target orders, if you have a RedCard you can also save an additional 5 percent on the iTunes gift card.

