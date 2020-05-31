Deals: Amazon Prime Members Can Get the AirPods Pro for $219.99 Today on Woot

Woot today is discounting a new pair of AirPods Pro to $219.99 for Amazon Prime members, down from an original price of $249.00.

If you don't have an Amazon Prime account, the AirPods Pro will be priced at $224.99 during today's sale, but if you do connect a Prime account to Woot you can take an additional $5 off during the checkout process. If you're a Prime member, you can also get free two-day shipping.

Woot's discount today matches the previous low price on the AirPods Pro seen at Verizon. This sale won't last long at Woot, so be sure to head to the retailer soon if you're interested in the high-end wireless headphones.

Additionally, we track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.