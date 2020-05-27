Apple Stops Signing iOS 13.4.1 Following Release of iOS 13.5

Following the release of iOS 13.5 on May 20, Apple has stopped signing iOS 13.4.1, which means downgrading to that version of iOS is no longer possible.

iOS 13.4.1 was a minor update that addressed a bug that prevented devices running iOS 13.4 from participating in FaceTime calls with devices running iOS 9.3.6 and earlier.

Apple routinely stops signing older versions of software updates after new releases come out in order to encourage customers to keep their operating systems up to date.

iOS 13.5 is the current publicly available version of iOS, with the update introducing the Exposure Notification API, faster passcode entry when wearing a mask, changes to Group ‌FaceTime‌, and more.

Apple has also stopped signing iOS 12.4.6 for older devices.

There could soon be another iOS update released as a jailbreaking tool that works with all devices running iOS 11 to iOS 13.5 was released on Sunday.