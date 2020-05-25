Apple Assisting Authorized Repair Shops With COVID-Related Expenses

In an internal memo last week, obtained by MacRumors, Apple has indicated that it will assist its third-party repair partners around the world with COVID-19-related expenses, such as cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment.



All eligible Apple Authorized Service Providers will receive a subsidy from Apple by way of increased payouts for each completed repair. The subsidy is retroactive and the length it is offered will depend on stay-at-home guidelines in each country. Service providers are encouraged to contact their Apple representatives for more details.

To find an Apple Authorized Service Provider in your local area, visit the Get Support page on Apple's website and follow the steps to initiate a repair.