Deals: AirPods With Wireless Charging Case Return to $149.98 on Amazon, While AirPods Pro Remain at Low Price of $220

Amazon has returned the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case to their low price of $149.98, down from $199.00. This is the Amazon all-time-low price that appeared earlier in the month, and it remains the best deal we've ever tracked for this model of the 2019 AirPods.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

These AirPods include Apple's Wireless Charging Case, which allows you to refuel the headphones on any Qi-compatible wireless charging mat. If you place an order today, Amazon's delivery estimate states that the AirPods should arrive between Monday, May 25 and Wednesday, May 27.

If you're shopping for the AirPods Pro, Verizon still has the best deal around: you can get the high-end wireless AirPods Pro for $219.99, down from $249.00 for a limited time. This $30 discount is applied automatically after you place the AirPods Pro in your shopping cart.

Verizon supports free two day shipping, and some retail stores are offering same-day pick-up for some locations across the United States. This is $5 under AT&T's current price on the headphones, and one of the lowest prices we have ever seen for new AirPods Pro.

We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.