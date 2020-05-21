T-Mobile and Sprint Offering Free iPhone SE With Trade-In

T-Mobile is launching a Memorial Day promotion that will see the company offering a free iPhone SE to customers who trade in an eligible older smartphone in good condition.



From Friday to Monday, customers who trade in an existing smartphone can get a free iPhone SE (sales tax still needs to be paid) or up to $500 off a Samsung Galaxy S20.

The free iPhone SE will be provided in the form of bill credits. An eligible smartphone trade-in is required, as is a T-Mobile or Sprint postpaid plan (switching to a plan is allowed).

"The way the Un-carrier says THANK YOU is, of course, by putting money back in your pocket -- like with an iPhone on us or half off one of the latest 5G superphones," said Sievert. "This weekend, every T-Mobile and Sprint postpaid customer can get a new iPhone SE on us, or half off another brand-new phone, with eligible trade-in. Why? Because 'thank you' -- that's why!"

As outlined by TmoNews, eligible smartphones and their discounts are as follows:

$400 Off

iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S10 Series, Galaxy Note 10 Series, Galaxy S9 Series, Galaxy Note 9

Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren, OnePlus 7T

LG G8 ThinQ

$200 Off

iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus

Samsung Galaxy S8 series, Galaxy Note 8

Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL

OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro, OnePlus 6T

LG V50 ThinQ, V40 ThinQ, G7 ThinQ

The iPhone SE deal will be live tomorrow, May 22, and it will be available through May 25. Customers can get the deal online or by visiting a T-Mobile or Sprint store.

T-Mobile today also said that it is planning to provide free service and 5G access to first responder agencies, which includes all public and non-profit state and local fire, police, and EMS departments.