Jailbreak for All iOS 13.5 Devices Close to Release, Claim Hackers

by

The team behind the "unc0ver" jailbreaking tool for iOS has announced an upcoming version of its software that can patch "every signed iOS version on every device" using a zero-day kernel vulnerability by Pwn20wnd, a renowned iOS hacker.


If the claims are true, that would mean Apple's latest flagship devices like the iPhone 11, iPhone SE, and 2020 iPad Pro can be jailbroken, even if they're running iOS 13.5, which was released only yesterday.

This would be a significant development in the jailbreaking community, second only to last year's surprise announcement of "checkm8," an exploit found on nearly every chip made by Apple, which paved the way for a permanent, non-patchable jailbreak on hundreds of millions of affected iOS devices.

"Checkm8" was the first publicly available boot room exploit for iOS devices since the iPhone 4 in 2010.


The unc0ver team didn't say when the updated tool would be released, but final stability tests are currently being performed, according to their website.

"Checkra1n," another jailbreaking tool made by the same security researcher responsible for the "checkm8" exploit, is presently the only way to unlock devices up to the ‌iPhone‌ 8 and ‌iPhone‌ X, which use Apple's A11 Bionic chip.

Taipan
14 minutes ago at 02:17 am
I wonder if people are ever going to realize how ridiculous their 13375p34k handles are.
justperry
12 minutes ago at 02:19 am
Haven't jailbroken mine in years, what's the point nowadays, are there still features you really need by compromising the security on your device.

Stability was always an issue on the iPhones I had it on, so just after a short while I went back to stock iOS.
