Apple Highlights Global Accessibility Awareness Day With App Store Features and New Today at Apple Video

Apple today is marking Global Accessibility Awareness Day with several new features across its sites and services to promote inclusion and access to technology for anyone with a disability.



On the front page of Apple.com, there's a new section today with the tagline "Works the way you do" that links to the company's existing Accessibility page, which highlights a number of personal stories as well as features of Apple's products targeted at accessibility.



Over on the App Store, the Today section features several cards with the theme of "Designed for Accessibility." The cards highlight stories about accessibility in apps including handcycling tracking in Strava, text-to-speech app Voice Dream Reader, a color-blind mode in Tint, hearing loss assistant SonicCloud, and Toca Life World's inclusive character customization options for kids.



Finally, with most of Apple's retail stores still closed, the company is continuing to focus on moving its Today at Apple sessions online with its series of Today at Apple at Home videos, and a new session on transitions and loops in the Clips app by Gus from Apple Carnegie Library is done entirely in American Sign Language. Audio narration and subtitles are also included.