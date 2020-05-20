Deals: Amazon Discounts 64GB iPad Mini 5 With Cellular Support to $394 ($135 Off)

Amazon has a new deal on the iPad mini 5 today, discounting the 64GB model with cellular support to $394.00, down from $529.00. This $135 discount represents the lowest price that we've ever tracked for this model of the iPad mini 5, and the best price online now among the major Apple resellers. The deal is only available for the Gold color.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Apple updated the iPad mini in March 2019 with the A12 Bionic chip, support for the Apple Pencil, and a new display. This tablet has a 7.9-inch Retina display and is Apple's smallest tablet in the iPad lineup, while still packing many of the features of other iPads, like the 10.5-inch iPad Air.

In other iPad deals, you can get the 32GB Wi-Fi iPad (2019) for $279.00, down from $329.00. This is the 10.2-inch model with Touch ID and Apple Pencil support. For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.