Apple Stores Start Reopening in Canada Today, Ontario and Quebec Locations Remain Closed

Apple Stores in Canada will begin reopening their doors to the public today, starting with six locations in the Vancouver area, one in Winnipeg, and one in Halifax. Enhanced health and safety measures will be in place, such as social distancing and reduced operating hours. Apple is also requiring that all employees and customers wear a face covering while inside the store and will provide one to customers who do not bring one.



The following locations will reopen today, most at 11 a.m. local time:

Apple Pacific Centre in Vancouver

Apple Oakridge Centre in Vancouver

Apple Coquitlam Centre in Coquitlam

Apple Richmond Centre in Richmond

Apple Metrotown in Burnaby

Apple Guildford Town Centre in Surrey

Apple Halifax Shopping Centre in Halifax

Apple Polo Park in Winnipeg

Apple's four stores in Alberta will follow on Thursday:

Apple Chinook Centre in Calgary

Apple Market Mall in Calgary

Apple West Edmonton Mall in Edmonton

Apple Southgate Centre in Edmonton

Apple Stores across Ontario and Quebec remain closed for the time being.

In a letter to customers this week, Apple said that it looks at all available data before deciding to reopen a store, including local cases, near and long‑term trends, and guidance from national and local health officials. Apple also said that it would not rule out the possibility of closing a store again should local conditions warrant.