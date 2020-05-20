Apple Adding 192-Room Hotel to Upcoming Austin Campus

Apple is adding a 192-room hotel to the campus that it is developing in Austin, Texas, according to revised construction plans shared by Culturemap.



The hotel will span 75,500 feet and will have six stories, but there's no information on branding. The updated plans were approved in late April, with the hotel as a new addition. The original plans, filed in December 2018, did not include a hotel.

None of Apple's other campuses have hotels on site, but the addition of a hotel will give employees traveling to the Austin campus for training and other purposes a place to stay.

The $1 billion Austin campus will span three million square feet, with two million square feet dedicated to office space. Apple started construction on the campus in November 2019, and is set to finish it up in 2022.

When the campus opens, it will have space for 5,000 employees, but eventually, it will be able to accommodate 15,000 employees.