Upcoming
iOS 14
Fall 2020

We'll hear more about iOS 14 in June at WWDC 2020

iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

AirTags
2020?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

AirPods Studio
Fall 2020

The AirPods Studio are Apple's rumored high-end over-ear headphones that could launch this fall for $349. AirPods Studio will feature Active Noise Cancellation, swappable ear cups, and more.

Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
Apple Adding 192-Room Hotel to Upcoming Austin Campus

by

Apple is adding a 192-room hotel to the campus that it is developing in Austin, Texas, according to revised construction plans shared by Culturemap.


The hotel will span 75,500 feet and will have six stories, but there's no information on branding. The updated plans were approved in late April, with the hotel as a new addition. The original plans, filed in December 2018, did not include a hotel.

None of Apple's other campuses have hotels on site, but the addition of a hotel will give employees traveling to the Austin campus for training and other purposes a place to stay.

The $1 billion Austin campus will span three million square feet, with two million square feet dedicated to office space. Apple started construction on the campus in November 2019, and is set to finish it up in 2022.

When the campus opens, it will have space for 5,000 employees, but eventually, it will be able to accommodate 15,000 employees.

Avatar
avanpelt
35 minutes ago at 01:11 pm
Nice choice on the number of rooms. I imagine 64 and 128 were too small and 256 was too big -- so they settled on 192. ;)
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Plutonius
38 minutes ago at 01:07 pm
Room service by Siri :).
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
NavySilver
25 minutes ago at 01:21 pm
I expect all luggage carts to use unsold Mac Pro wheels
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
nattK
21 minutes ago at 01:25 pm


Six storeys. Unless they give you free books. Or the good shows currently on AppleTV+.

Last I checked MacRumors is an American website, Juli's an American, and the Austin campus is in America so I think stories is accurate here.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Blackstick
37 minutes ago at 01:09 pm
Cheaper cost of living in Austin, but only barely... city has become quite expensive thanks to Apple and 25 other Fortune 500s taking an interest in it, at least by Texas standards.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
BaltimoreMediaBlog
29 minutes ago at 01:16 pm
Definitely not a Steve Jobs design, more like a bean counter's design, but that's Tim Cook for you. :D
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
