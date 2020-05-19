Samsung's T7 Portable SSD Now Available for Purchase

Samsung today announced that its new T7 Portable SSD is available for purchase, joining the T7 Touch in Samsung's 2020 portable SSD lineup.



Samsung first announced the new T7 Portable SSD in January at CES, but focused on releasing the more expensive T7 Touch with fingerprint sensor first. The T7 Portable SSD is similar to the T7 Touch, measuring in at the size of a business card.

The pocketable Samsung T7 SSD is made from a durable titanium metal case and is available in Metallic Red, Indigo Blue, and Titan Gray finishes. It is shock resistant and can withstand falls of up to two meters.



Samsung's T7 Portable SSD supports data transfer speeds of up to 1,050Mb/s. It's designed to work with all Macs and PCs, shipping with a USB-C to USB-C cable and a USB-A to USB-C cable.

Samsung says the T7 Portable SSD can transfer a 10GB 4K UHD video in just over eight seconds, and 200 10MB pictures in just over two seconds. A three-year limited warranty is included, and optional password protection with AES 256-bit hardware encryption can be turned on.

The T7 Portable SSD can be purchased from the Samsung website starting today. A 500GB version is priced at $110, a 1TB version is priced at $200, and a 2TB version is priced at $370.