Deals: Apple's 32GB iPod Touch From 2019 Drops to $179.95 on Amazon ($19 Off)

Amazon today has a new discount on Apple's 32GB iPod touch from 2019, now priced at $179.95, down from $199.00. This is a match of the previous low price that we've seen on Amazon for this model, and one of the lowest we've tracked yet for the 2019 iPod touch. Only the Silver color is available at this price.

Apple updated the iPod touch one year ago in May 2019 with the A10 Fusion chip for faster speed, a 4-inch display, and 8-megapixel rear camera. The iPod touch family still sports a Home button without Touch ID, and it retains the same design as the previous sixth-generation model from 2015.

