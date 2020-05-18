Deals: Best Buy Clearing Out HomePod Inventory With Return of $199.99 Price Tag ($99 Off)

Apple's HomePod is again being discounted to its lowest-ever price of $199.99 this month at Best Buy. This sale is a solid $99 discount on the original $299.00 price of the HomePod, and it's one that Best Buy has offered a few times throughout 2020.

Best Buy offers free next-day delivery for most shoppers in the United States, and there are also options to pick up devices at a local store. Both the White and Space Gray color options are on sale at Best Buy, although stock does appear to be running low on the White HomePod.

Head to Best Buy to shop for more deals going on right now, including savings on iPhone and select Beats headphones.