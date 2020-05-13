MacRumors
Exposure Notifications

Apple in the iOS 13.5 beta introduced a new exposure notification API. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Magic Keyboard

Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is starting to arrive in the hands of customers.

iPhone SE vs iPhone XR

Should you buy an iPhone XR or an iPhone SE? Here’s a guide that goes through all the differences.

AirPods Hurt Your Ears?

Here are some tips on getting a better fit and alternatives if AirPods just don't work for you.

iPhone Buyer's Guide for 2020
iOS 13 Battery Tips
FaceTime
Upcoming
iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

AirTags
2020?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

AirPods Studio
Fall 2020

The AirPods Studio are Apple's rumored high-end over-ear headphones that could launch this fall for $349. AirPods Studio will feature Active Noise Cancellation, swappable ear cups, and more.

iOS 14
Fall 2020

We'll hear more about iOS 14 in June at WWDC 2020

Foldable iPhone
Apple Urges Chinese AirPods Supplier to Expand and Challenge Foxconn for iPhone Assembly

Wednesday May 13, 2020 3:48 AM PDT

Apple has reportedly advised its Chinese AirPods assembler Luxshare to make a major investment in Catcher Technology, a Taiwanese firm that makes the metal casing for iPhone and MacBooks.

According to sources who spoke to Nikkei Asian Review, Apple hopes the move will create a "formidable" alternative to its longtime supplier, Taiwan's Foxconn.

Luxshare-ICT, a fast-rising Chinese tech company known for its aggressive growth strategy, has been in talks with Catcher Technology, the world's second-largest metal casing provider, for more than a year and has recently entered a deeper round of negotiations, said one of the people who is familiar with the situation.

The deal, if realized, would give Luxshare the ability to produce high-quality metal casing as well as access to smartphone assembly know-how, which would take it a step closer to becoming the Chinese version of Foxconn -- a single company with operations that span nearly the entire electronics supply chain. Such a move could ultimately help Luxshare grab a share of ‌iPhone‌ production, which ships around 200 million units each year.

Apple is said to be keen to reduce its reliance on Foxconn, which has accounted for more than 50 percent of ‌iPhone‌ production since Apple launched the device in 2007. Diversifying the Cupertino giant's assembly supply chain would also make it less vulnerable to local economic instabilities and allow it to negotiate better prices with manufacturers.

Apple is continually seeking to broaden its supply options around the globe, and has even gone so far as to invest its own money in companies to keep them afloat. One recent example is its multi-million bailout provision for LCD panel maker Japan Display, which Apple wants to see become a future OLED panel supplier and thereby reduce its reliance on Samsung.

Whether Catcher goes through with any deal remains to be seen. While such a situation would be a win-win for Apple, the benefits to suppliers are less clear-cut as they are likely to shoulder more of the risk of such an investment if consumer demand sours amid the global economic downturn linked to the ongoing health crisis.

Tags: Foxconn, Luxshare

iPhone 12 Pro Rumored to Feature 120Hz ProMotion Display, 3x Camera Zoom, and Improved Face ID

Sunday May 10, 2020 12:48 pm PDT
iPhone 12 Pro may contain a 120Hz ProMotion Display, a 3x rear camera zoom, and improved Face ID, according to unreliable leaker Max Weinbach, who shared his information with YouTube channel EverythingApplePro. Weinbach suggests that iPhone 12 Pro, rumored to come in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes, will feature a high refresh-rate 120Hz ProMotion display, as currently seen on iPad Pro. The new...
Read Full Article

Apple Reportedly Seeking to Move Significantly More Production From China to India

Monday May 11, 2020 4:13 am PDT
In a bid to reduce its reliance on China as a base for operations, Apple could be planning to produce up to $40 billion worth of smartphones in India through contract manufacturers Wistron and Foxconn, reports The Indian Economic Times. Several meetings between Apple's senior executives and top ranking government officials over the last few months have paved the way for the iPhone maker...
Read Full Article

14-Inch MacBook Pro Now Rumored to Launch in 2021

Monday May 11, 2020 7:08 am PDT
Ever since Apple discontinued the 15-inch MacBook Pro in favor of a new 16-inch model with slimmer bezels last year, the natural assumption has been that a 14-inch MacBook Pro will eventually replace the 13-inch model. Apple ended up sticking with the same size display when it refreshed the 13-inch MacBook Pro with a Magic Keyboard and faster processor options earlier this month, but a...
Read Full Article

Apple Updates Second-Generation AirPods Firmware to Version 2D15

Tuesday May 12, 2020 11:53 am PDT
A week after releasing a new firmware update for the AirPods Pro, Apple has pushed the same firmware to the second-generation AirPods, updating them from the previous 2A364 firmware to the new 2D15 firmware. Apple didn't make it clear what's new in the refreshed firmware at this time, and AirPods Pro owners had mixed reactions to the update, with some saying that it improved Active Noise...
Read Full Article

Apple Adds Some 2013 and 2014 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro Models to Vintage Products List

Tuesday May 12, 2020 2:26 am PDT
A little later than expected, Apple has added the following 2013 and 2014 models of the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro to its vintage and obsolete products list: MacBook Air (11-inch, Mid 2013) MacBook Air (13-inch, Mid 2013) MacBook Air (11-inch, Early 2014) MacBook Air (13-inch, Early 2014) MacBook Pro (13-inch, Mid 2014) Also today, Apple added the iPod touch (5th generation) to its...
Read Full Article

Deals: Sales Hit Every Model of Apple's AirPods, Starting at $129 for AirPods With Charging Case

Monday May 11, 2020 8:45 am PDT
Sales have appeared across Apple's lineup of AirPods Bluetooth headphones this week, including the AirPods With Charging Case, AirPods With Wireless Charging Case, and AirPods Pro. You'll find these sales at carriers this time around, including Verizon and AT&T. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small...
Read Full Article

iPhone 12 Lineup Said to Start With 128GB of Storage

Monday May 11, 2020 6:25 am PDT
Apple's rumored iPhone 12 lineup will start with 128GB of storage, according to Jon Prosser of the YouTube channel Front Page Tech. This would be twice as much base storage as the 64GB that Apple has offered for the last three years. Prosser revealed this info in his latest video, claiming that 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 models will be available with 128GB or 256GB of storage and that...
Read Full Article

HYPER Introduces Updated HyperDrive DUO 7-in-2 USB-C Hub for Mac Notebooks

Monday May 11, 2020 12:04 am PDT
USB-C hubs that attach directly to Apple's notebooks have become quite commonplace in recent years, but Sanho Corporation's HYPER brand is today releasing an updated version of its HyperDrive Duo hub that includes a couple of new twists. As with most USB-C hubs, the new HyperDrive DUO includes an array of expansion ports for your Mac, including an HDMI port, a pair of USB-C ports (one...
Read Full Article

Apple Goes on Cloud Computing Hiring Spree

Monday May 11, 2020 11:36 am PDT
Apple has hired multiple well-known software engineers with cloud computing expertise in recent months, according to a report from tech site Protocol. The range of employees Apple has hired has created "a stir" in the "tight-knit cloud community," and is a sign that Apple is perhaps planning to build serious cloud infrastructure to compete with Amazon, Microsoft, and Google. Employees...
Read Full Article

Pad & Quill Debuts New iPad Pro Cases Compatible With Magic Keyboard

Monday May 11, 2020 2:20 pm PDT
For iPad Pro owners who have been searching for a case option compatible with the Magic Keyboard, Pad & Quill has debuted its Copertina Magic Cases, available for both the 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. The Copertina Magic Cases fit over the Magic Keyboard and iPad Pro combo, providing protection for both. The Copertina Magic Case adds minimal bulk to the iPad and Magic Keyboard...
Read Full Article
13" MacBook Pro vs 13" MacBook Air vs 12.9" iPad Pro - Which Should You Buy?
New 13" MacBook Pro, New Apple TV 4K, 3rd Gen AirPods & Mini LED Products Delayed & More!
2020 13" MacBook Pro Hands-On: Here's What's New!
Google Pixel Buds vs AirPods vs AirPods Pro: Which Should You Buy?
WWDC 2020: Official Date Announced, iOS 14 Rumored Features, & New Products?
