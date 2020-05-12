Sofia Coppola Creating Apple TV+ Show Based on Edith Wharton's 'Custom of the Country' Novel

Sofia Coppola is developing a new Apple TV+ show based on Edith Wharton's 1913 novel "Custom of the Country," reports Variety. It will be Coppola's first episodic TV series, as she has focused on films in the past.



"Custom of the Country" is about midwestern girl Undine Spragg, who moves to New York City with her family. Socially naive but beautiful and ruthlessly ambitious, Undine marries aspiring poet Ralph Marvell, from an old New York family. Undine works to integrate into New York society and is unhappy with her simple life with Ralph, ultimately divorcing him, falling out of favor, and moving to Paris where she does the same thing with another man.

Throughout the novel, Undine endlessly strives for the lavish lifestyle she's always dreamed about, not caring who she ruins in the process.

"Undine Spragg is my favorite literary anti-heroine and I'm excited to bring her to the screen for the first time," Coppola said in a statement. Coppola plans to both write and direct the series.

Coppola is also working with Apple on the upcoming movie "On the Rocks," starring Bill Murray and Rashida Jones. Apple in 2018 established a partnership with A24, the studio responsible for the movie. Coppola is best known for her work on films like "Lost in Translation," "The Virgin Suicides," and "The Beguiled."