Apple Offering 90-Day Free Trials for Final Cut Pro X and Logic Pro X

Apple is offering new free trial options for Final Cut Pro X and Logic Pro X, its video and audio editing software designed for professional projects, giving customers 90 days to try them out prior to a purchase.



The new longer trial options will be beneficial to those who are working from home, including students who are no longer able to work in a classroom environment, and those who are looking to try learning a new skill. The 90-day free trial options are available to all customers around the world.

Prior to now, Final Cut Pro X had a 30-day free trial, while Logic Pro X had no free trial option at all, so this will be a welcome change for everyone who has wanted to try out Logic Pro X before making a purchase. The 90-day extension period will be available for a limited time, reverting back to 30 days in the future. The free trial options are available for both new customers and those who have already downloaded the prior 30-day free trial of Final Cut Pro X.

The 90-day free trial for Final Cut Pro X is available now, while the free trial for Logic Pro X will be available in a few days. The free trial options can be downloaded from Apple's dedicated websites for Final Cut Pro X and Logic Pro X.