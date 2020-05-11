MacRumors Exclusive: Save Up to 45% on Anker's Best Portable Batteries, USB-C Cables, Wireless Chargers, and More
MacRumors and Anker have partnered up this month to offer our readers new discounts on useful accessories like USB-C to Lightning cables, portable batteries, wireless chargers, and wall chargers. All of the devices in this sale can be found on Amazon.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
You can find the full list of over a dozen discounted accessories below. To see the sale prices, add the Anker products you want to your cart, then enter the relevant coupon codes during the checkout screen on Amazon. These discount codes will be live from today through Sunday, May 17th at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.
Cables
- PowerLine II USB-C to Lightning (3ft) - $8.99 with code MRANKER86, down from $12.99
- PowerLine III USB-C to USB-C (6ft, White) - $12.99 with code MRANKER57, down from $17.99
- PowerLine III USB-C to USB-C (6ft, Black) - $12.99 with code MRANKER58, down from $17.99
- PowerLine II USB-C to Lightning (3ft, 2-pack) - $15.99 with code MRANKER83, down from $23.99
Portable Chargers
- PowerCore 10,000 mAh - $14.99 with code MRANKER63, down from $19.99
- PowerCore Slim 10,000 mAh w/ USB-C (Black) - $21.99 with code MRANKER31, down from $39.99
- PowerCore Slim 10,000 mAh w/ USB-C (Green) - $21.99 with code MRANKER61, down from $39.99
Wireless Chargers
- PowerWave Base Pad - $10.99 with code MRANKER05, down from $13.99
- PowerWave+ Charging Station for iPhone and Apple Watch - $23.99 with code MRANKER70, down from $29.99
Wall Chargers
- PowerPort III Nano USB-C - $15.29 with code MRANKER18, down from $17.99
- PowerPort Strip w/ 2 Outlets and 3 USB Ports - $24.99 with code MRANKER22, down from $33.99
- PowerPort Strip w/ 3 Outlets and 3 USB Ports - $27.99 with code MRANKER33, down from $37.99
- PowerPort Atom III w/ 2 USB Ports - $27.99 with code MRANKER23, down from $37.99
- PowerPort Atom III Slim w/ 4 USB Ports - $39.99 with code MRANKER45, down from $57.99
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.