Deals: Sales Hit Every Model of Apple's AirPods, Starting at $129 for AirPods With Charging Case

Sales have appeared across Apple's lineup of AirPods Bluetooth headphones this week, including the AirPods With Charging Case, AirPods With Wireless Charging Case, and AirPods Pro. You'll find these sales at carriers this time around, including Verizon and AT&T.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

To start, Verizon has the AirPods With Charging Case at $129.00, down from $159.00. This $30 discount will be applied after you add the accessory to your cart, and it's just $1 shy of the lowest price we've ever tracked on this 2019 version of the AirPods.

Verizon also has the AirPods With Wireless Charging Case on sale, priced at $164.49, down from $199.00. This $35 discount isn't quite the best sale price we've seen on this model of the AirPods, but it is among the best discounts that you'll find online for a new version of the AirPods With Wireless Charging Case. You'll also need to add this model to your cart to see the sale.

Lastly, AT&T still has the AirPods Pro for $224.00, down from $249.00. Although it's just $25 off, this remains one of the best sales for a new model of AirPods Pro that we've ever seen, and is about $10 under the price of Amazon's current sale.

We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.