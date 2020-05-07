Apple Seeds Fourth Beta of Upcoming macOS Catalina 10.15.5 Update to Developers

Apple today seeded the fourth beta of an upcoming macOS Catalina 10.15.5 update to developers for testing purposes, one week after seeding the third beta and over a month after releasing macOS Catalina 10.15.4 with Screen Time Communication Limits, iCloud Folder Sharing, and real-time Apple Music lyrics.
The new macOS Catalina beta can be downloaded from the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences after installing the proper software from the Developer Center.
macOS Catalina 10.15.5 introduces a new Battery Health Management feature for Mac notebooks, which is designed to extend the overall lifespan of a Mac's battery by reducing the rate of chemical aging.
The Battery Health Management feature analyzes the battery health of a laptop and its charging pattern, and in some cases, will preserve battery longevity and health by not charging a MacBook to its full capacity, which can reduce battery life.
When a Mac is used plugged in and the battery is largely kept full, Battery Health Management will kick in and will stop short of a full charge. The feature can be enabled and disabled in the Energy Saver section of the System Preferences app.
Top Stories
Apple today released a new firmware update for the AirPods Pro, upgrading the previous firmware, version 2C54 or 2B588, to the new firmware, 2D15.
There is no word on what's new in the refreshed firmware at this time, though there have been some complaints from AirPods Pro users about Active Noise Cancellation issues with the prior firmware.
There's no clear cut way to upgrade the...
Apple today announced a new 13-inch MacBook Pro with a more reliable Magic Keyboard, faster 10th-generation Intel processor options, up to 80 percent faster graphics performance, up to 32GB of RAM, up to 4TB of SSD storage, and more.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. First introduced on the 16-inch MacBook Pro last year, the Magic Keyboard features a redesigned...
Yesterday, Apple updated the MacBook Pro lineup with a brand new 13-inch MacBook Pro that has an upgraded Magic Keyboard and faster 10th generation processor options. As typically happens when Apple ushers in a new generation of devices, the previous models are now seeing notable discounts at some retailers.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and...
Apple today will announce a refresh of the 13-inch MacBook Pro, according to Jon Prosser of the YouTube channel Front Page Tech. Rumors have suggested that the new model could be a 14-inch MacBook Pro with slightly slimmer bezels around the display, in line with the 16-inch MacBook Pro replacing the 15-inch model last year.
The new 13-inch or 14-inch MacBook Pro is also expected to feature...
Last month, Apple introduced a Mac Pro Wheels Kit designed for the Mac Pro that adds wheels to the machine after purchase. The kit is priced at $699.
For anyone interested in what it's like to get their hands on the wheels kit, popular YouTuber Unbox Therapy has posted a dramatically staged, tongue-in-cheek unboxing video.
It's an admittedly lengthy watch at 7 minutes and 45 seconds, but...
After years of complaints over sticky or unresponsive keys, Apple has finally finished transitioning its notebook lineup away from its issue-prone butterfly keyboard.
With the new 13-inch MacBook Pro featuring the same scissor switch Magic Keyboard as the 16-inch MacBook Pro, Apple no longer sells any new MacBook Pro or MacBook Air models with a butterfly keyboard. If you are browsing Apple's...
The single-lead ECG function on Apple Watch isn't meant to be as informative or as sensitive as the multi-lead ECGs you might get in a doctor's office or hospital, which use several points of contact. However, a new article in The European Heart Journal tells the story of an 80-year-old woman whose Apple Watch detected evidence of a heart condition that was missed by a hospital ECG (via 9to5Mac).
...
In recent months, some AirPods Pro users have been complaining about reduced noise cancellation and crackling or static sounds, particularly since the release of firmware version 2B588 for the earphones in November.
As noted by 9to5Mac, Apple has now addressed these potential issues in two support documents here and here, providing affected users with troubleshooting advice.
For users...
Expercom today has introduced the first set of discounts on Apple's just-announced 13-inch MacBook Pro. These sales include Apple's base models and custom configurations, and there are a few discounts on AppleCare+ as well.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Expercom. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running....
Apple's new 13-inch MacBook Pro models with four Thunderbolt 3 ports are compatible with its Pro Display XDR at full 6K resolution, according to updated tech specs for the display. The base model with two Thunderbolt 3 ports remains incapable of this.
Apple's Pro Display XDR is a 32-inch 6K monitor with a P3 wide color gamut and true 10-bit color support, 1,600 nits of peak brightness, a...
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Not necessarily
Build number - 19F83c
as its not an A build there should be more betas next week