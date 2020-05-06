MacRumors
Apple Seeds Fourth Beta of tvOS 13.4.5 Update to Developers

Wednesday May 6, 2020 10:04 AM PDT by Juli Clover

Apple today seeded the fourth beta of an upcoming tvOS 13.4.5 update to developers, one week after seeding the third beta and more than a month after releasing tvOS 13.4.


Designed for the fourth and fifth-generation Apple TV models, the tvOS 13.4.5 developer beta can be downloaded onto the ‌‌‌‌‌Apple TV‌‌‌‌‌ via a profile that's installed using Xcode.

tvOS updates are typically minor in scale, focusing on under-the-hood bug fixes and improvements rather than major outward-facing changes. There's no word yet on what's included in tvOS 13.4.5, and we saw no new features in the first three betas.

Though we don't often know what's new in tvOS during the beta testing process, we let MacRumors readers know when new updates are available so those who are developers can download it upon release.

New 13-Inch MacBook Pro Announced With Magic Keyboard, 10th-Gen Processors, Up to 32GB RAM and 4TB SSD, and More

Monday May 4, 2020 5:33 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple today announced a new 13-inch MacBook Pro with a more reliable Magic Keyboard, faster 10th-generation Intel processor options, up to 80 percent faster graphics performance, up to 32GB of RAM, up to 4TB of SSD storage, and more. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. First introduced on the 16-inch MacBook Pro last year, the Magic Keyboard features a redesigned...
Read Full Article829 comments

Apple Updates AirPods Pro Firmware to Version 2D15

Tuesday May 5, 2020 12:07 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today released a new firmware update for the AirPods Pro, upgrading the previous firmware, version 2C54 or 2B588, to the new firmware, 2D15. There is no word on what's new in the refreshed firmware at this time, though there have been some complaints from AirPods Pro users about Active Noise Cancellation issues with the prior firmware. There's no clear cut way to upgrade the...
Read Full Article211 comments

Jon Prosser: Apple to Announce 13-Inch MacBook Pro Refresh Today

Monday May 4, 2020 4:35 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple today will announce a refresh of the 13-inch MacBook Pro, according to Jon Prosser of the YouTube channel Front Page Tech. Rumors have suggested that the new model could be a 14-inch MacBook Pro with slightly slimmer bezels around the display, in line with the 16-inch MacBook Pro replacing the 15-inch model last year. The new 13-inch or 14-inch MacBook Pro is also expected to feature...
Read Full Article93 comments

Deals: Amazon and B&H Photo Clear Out 2019 13-Inch MacBook Pro Models

Tuesday May 5, 2020 7:08 am PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Yesterday, Apple updated the MacBook Pro lineup with a brand new 13-inch MacBook Pro that has an upgraded Magic Keyboard and faster 10th generation processor options. As typically happens when Apple ushers in a new generation of devices, the previous models are now seeing notable discounts at some retailers. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and...
Read Full Article25 comments

RIP Butterfly Keyboard: Apple Finally Completes Transition to Magic Keyboard

Monday May 4, 2020 5:55 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
After years of complaints over sticky or unresponsive keys, Apple has finally finished transitioning its notebook lineup away from its issue-prone butterfly keyboard. With the new 13-inch MacBook Pro featuring the same scissor switch Magic Keyboard as the 16-inch MacBook Pro, Apple no longer sells any new MacBook Pro or MacBook Air models with a butterfly keyboard. If you are browsing Apple's...
Read Full Article160 comments

Apple Watch ECG Helps Detect Case of Coronary Ischemia Missed by Hospital ECG

Monday May 4, 2020 2:19 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
The single-lead ECG function on Apple Watch isn't meant to be as informative or as sensitive as the multi-lead ECGs you might get in a doctor's office or hospital, which use several points of contact. However, a new article in The European Heart Journal tells the story of an 80-year-old woman whose Apple Watch detected evidence of a heart condition that was missed by a hospital ECG (via 9to5Mac). ...
Read Full Article46 comments

Deals: First Discounts Hit New 13-Inch MacBook Pro at Expercom

Monday May 4, 2020 10:08 am PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Expercom today has introduced the first set of discounts on Apple's just-announced 13-inch MacBook Pro. These sales include Apple's base models and custom configurations, and there are a few discounts on AppleCare+ as well. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Expercom. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running....
Read Full Article51 comments

App Recap: Views 4, CleanMyMac X, MacTracker and Major App Updates

Sunday May 3, 2020 11:06 am PDT by Frank McShan
In this week's App Recap, we've highlighted two new apps that are worth checking out. We've also compiled a list of apps that received major updates this week. New Apps Views 4 ($4.99) - Views 4 is a news and podcasts app that presents content tailored to the interests of the user. Upon downloading the app, users are presented with a series of screens that allow for the selection of...
Read Full Article21 comments

New 13-Inch MacBook Pro With Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports is Compatible With Apple's Pro Display XDR

Monday May 4, 2020 7:07 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple's new 13-inch MacBook Pro models with four Thunderbolt 3 ports are compatible with its Pro Display XDR at full 6K resolution, according to updated tech specs for the display. The base model with two Thunderbolt 3 ports remains incapable of this. Apple's Pro Display XDR is a 32-inch 6K monitor with a P3 wide color gamut and true 10-bit color support, 1,600 nits of peak brightness, a...
Read Full Article49 comments

iPhone 12 Lineup With OLED Displays Predicted to Start at $649, Breaking the $999 Barrier

Thursday April 30, 2020 7:06 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple has never sold a new iPhone with an OLED display for under $999, but with the iPhone 12 lineup expected to include a wider range of models, that could soon change. iPhone 12 pricing could start at $649 this year, according to Jon Prosser of the YouTube channel Front Page Tech. Prosser says this information comes from his same source who accurately revealed the new iPhone SE's launch...
Read Full Article252 comments
