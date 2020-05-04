RIP Butterfly Keyboard: Apple Finally Completes Transition to Magic Keyboard

After years of complaints, Apple has finally finished transitioning its MacBook lineup away from its issue-prone butterfly keyboard. With the new 13-inch MacBook Pro featuring a scissor switch Magic Keyboard, Apple no longer sells any new MacBook models with a butterfly keyboard.



First introduced on the 16-inch MacBook Pro last year, the Magic Keyboard features a redesigned scissor mechanism with 1mm of key travel, an inverted-"T" arrangement for the arrow keys, and a physical Escape key.