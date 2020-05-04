MacRumors
All >
Guides
Exposure Notifications

Apple in the iOS 13.5 beta introduced a new exposure notification API. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Magic Keyboard

Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is starting to arrive in the hands of customers.

iPhone SE vs iPhone XR

Should you buy an iPhone XR or an iPhone SE? Here’s a guide that goes through all the differences.

AirPods Hurt Your Ears?

Here are some tips on getting a better fit and alternatives if AirPods just don't work for you.

iPhone Buyer's Guide for 2020
iOS 13 Battery Tips
FaceTime
See more guides
Upcoming
iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

MacBook Pro
Early 2020

Updated 13- or 14-inch model with the redesigned scissor keyboard expected.

AirTags
2020?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

iOS 14
Fall 2020

We'll hear more about iOS 14 in June at WWDC 2020

Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Apple Watch ECG Helps Detect Case of Coronary Ischemia Missed by Hospital ECG

Monday May 4, 2020 2:19 am PDT by Tim Hardwick

The single-lead ECG function on Apple Watch isn't meant to be as informative or as sensitive as the multi-lead ECGs you might get in a doctor's office or hospital, which use several points of contact. However, a new article in The European Heart Journal tells the story of an 80-year-old woman whose ‌Apple Watch‌ detected evidence of a heart condition that was missed by a hospital ECG (via 9to5Mac).


According to the article, the woman presented at University Medical Center Mainz, Germany, complaining of chest pain, irregular heart rhythm, and lightheadedness. When doctors at the hospital performed a 12-channel ECG, it revealed "no evidence for ischemia," which occurs when blood flow to the heart is reduced, preventing the heart muscle from receiving enough oxygen.

However the woman then showed doctors her ‌Apple Watch‌ ECG results, which included "tracings with marked ST-segment depression." After studying the ‌Apple Watch‌ results, doctors did indeed see evidence of myocardial ischemia, and the woman was transferred to the catheterization lab for a "left main stem stenosis and a left anterior descending/diagonal bifurcation lesion," and treatment with coronary artery stenting.

Essentially, the ‌Apple Watch‌ ECG recordings showed evidence of a heart condition that the hospital's specialized equipment failed to pick up, and that convinced the doctors to treat the patient, who left the hospital the next day.

The report concludes that the Apple watch may be used to reliably detect myocardial ischaemia.

The development of smart technologies paves the way for new diagnostic possibilities. In the case of the ‌Apple Watch‌, after the mobile application is installed, the records an ECG when a finger is placed on the watch’s digital crown. A 30-s tracing is stored in a PDF file that can be retrieved from the application.

Thus, the ‌Apple Watch‌ may be used not only to detect atrial fibrillation or atrioventricular-conduction disturbances but also to detect myocardial ischemia. An apple a day may keep myocardial infarction away.

You can read the full report here. Rumors regarding the ‌Apple Watch‌ Series 6, expected to launch later this year, suggest additional health-related features mental, including blood oxygen detection, sleep tracking, and stress detection.

Related Roundups: Apple Watch, watchOS 6
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Neutral)

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
Veinticinco
25 minutes ago at 02:35 am
No way an Apple Watch flagged up an abnormality a properly maintained 12-lead ECG failed to spot.

More likely, whoever performed that ECG, attached the leads etc. is at fault here, not the equipment itself.

Her clinical history alone would have given cause for caution and a repeat ECG (correctly administered) would have rendered this “publication” irrelevant.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
[AUT] Thomas
12 minutes ago at 02:49 am
IMHO, and that is certainly point for discussion, medical data needs to be put (anonymized) to work using big data based deep learning. The benefits IMHO greatly outweigh the risks. And that comes from someone using Apple devices mostly because of privacy and security.

No cardiologist can have looked at and analyzed as many ECGs in his entire life than a computer can in a couple minutes.

That will NOT put cardiologists out business nor make looking at ECG prints obsolete BUT it will greatly help in not missing something and aid in (not supplement!) human diagnosis.

And that goes for many other conditions as well.


No way an Apple Watch flagged up an abnormality a properly maintained 12-lead ECG failed to spot.

More likely, whoever performed that ECG, attached the leads etc. is at fault here, not the equipment itself.

Her clinical history alone would have given cause for caution and a repeat ECG (correctly administered) would have rendered this “publication” irrelevant.

Absolutely true, but it doesn't change the fact, that a small handheld device picked up something that would have been otherwise missed.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
chucker23n1
4 minutes ago at 02:57 am


No way an Apple Watch flagged up an abnormality a properly maintained 12-lead ECG failed to spot.

A smartwatch sensor has far fewer leads, yes, but it also collects a far more comprehensive set of data.


More likely, whoever performed that ECG, attached the leads etc. is at fault here, not the equipment itself.

Er, yes. So what? "Your data doesn't matter because I should've picked up the data myself instead"? Like, maybe fire the doctor responsible for negligence, but even so, the fact of the matter remains that in practice, the smartwatch collected data that the doctors' professional equipment did not. IOW, the smartwatch helped. Should it have been necessary at all? The correct answer is: it doesn't matter, because it was there.


The Apple Watch is the only product line whose execution and focus is giving me some hope right now. I'm curious what they'll come up with for series 6 after the 5 being more or less 4s.

My biggest hope is the Series 6 will drive down the price of older models. Maybe the 4 or 5 will become the new $199 model. Then I'll upgrade to that from my Series 0.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

iPhone 12 Lineup With OLED Displays Predicted to Start at $649, Breaking the $999 Barrier

Thursday April 30, 2020 7:06 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple has never sold a new iPhone with an OLED display for under $999, but with the iPhone 12 lineup expected to include a wider range of models, that could soon change. iPhone 12 pricing could start at $649 this year, according to Jon Prosser of the YouTube channel Front Page Tech. Prosser says this information comes from his same source who accurately revealed the new iPhone SE's launch...
Read Full Article244 comments

Apple CEO Tim Cook on New Products: 'We Have Our Head Down and Are Working'

Thursday April 30, 2020 3:03 pm PDT by Juli Clover
During today's earnings call covering the second fiscal quarter of 2020, Apple CEO Tim Cook provided some insight on what we can expect from Apple in terms of new products during the global health crisis. A mockup of an iPhone 12 with smaller notch Cook said that Apple is continuing to operate, and that Apple employees are getting used to working from home. "In some areas of the company, some ...
Read Full Article100 comments

Camera Comparison: 2020 iPhone SE vs. iPhone 8 and iPhone 11 Pro

Tuesday April 28, 2020 2:53 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple last week launched its new 2020 iPhone SE, a low-cost $399 smartphone that features iPhone 8 components upgraded with the same A13 chip available in Apple's flagship iPhones. We did a full hands-on video back on Friday, but we took the weekend to see how the iPhone SE's camera measures up to the iPhone 8 and iPhone 11 Pro. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. ...
Read Full Article81 comments

Top Stories: iPhone SE Camera Comparison, iPhone 12 Pricing Rumor, Apple Earnings, iOS 13.5 Beta, and More

Saturday May 2, 2020 6:00 am PDT by MacRumors Staff
It was another big week for Apple news and rumors as we learned more about the new iPhone SE, heard some new rumors about the upcoming iPhone 12 lineup, and saw that Apple's financials have been holding up reasonably well despite the current global crisis. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. This week also saw a new iOS 13.5 (yes, 13.5!) beta release with support for...
Read Full Article6 comments

macOS Image Capture Bug More Pervasive Than Originally Thought

Friday May 1, 2020 3:45 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Earlier this week we reported on a bug in Apple's macOS Image Capture app that adds empty data to photos when imported from iOS devices, potentially eating up gigabytes of disk storage needlessly. Today, we're hearing that the bug in macOS 10.14.6 and later is a lot more extensive than was initially believed. NeoFinder developer Norbert Doerner, who originally discovered the bug, informed...
Read Full Article49 comments

Intel Unveils 10th-Generation 'Comet Lake' Processors Appropriate for Updated iMacs

Thursday April 30, 2020 7:39 am PDT by Eric Slivka
Intel today officially announced its lineup of 10th-generation "Comet Lake" desktop processors, which includes a number of chips that would be appropriate for the iMac. AnandTech details all 32 of the new processors in organized tables, but only a handful of the chips would make their way into the iMac. At the top of the list is the flagship Core i9-10900K that Intel calls the world's...
Read Full Article204 comments

Valve Drops Mac Support for SteamVR Less Than Three Years After WWDC 2017 Announcement

Friday May 1, 2020 7:39 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Valve on Thursday announced that SteamVR no longer supports macOS so that its team "can focus on Windows and Linux." As noted by UploadVR, Mac users will still be able to use SteamVR by running Windows with virtualization software like Parallels Desktop or VMware Fusion. Valve says legacy builds of the virtual reality platform will also remain accessible on the Mac by right-clicking on...
Read Full Article248 comments

Apple iMessage Patent Describes the Ability to Edit Already Sent Texts

Saturday May 2, 2020 11:38 am PDT by Hartley Charlton
The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office this week published a new Apple patent application that details features for editing sent messages, an improved application launcher and many other possible features. (via AppleInsider) The patent application specifically describes features of "a messaging user interface of a message application" that are not currently in iOS. These include ways to easily ...
Read Full Article134 comments

Deals: Walmart Discounts 32GB 10.2-Inch iPad to $279 ($50 Off)

Friday May 1, 2020 7:11 am PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Walmart is discounting the 10.2-inch iPad from 2019 to $279.00, down from $329.00. This is the Wi-Fi only model with 32GB of storage, and the best deal we're tracking among the major Apple resellers online this week. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running....
Read Full Article21 comments

Automatic Shutting Down and Connected Car Service is Ending on May 28

Friday May 1, 2020 11:22 am PDT by Juli Clover
Automatic, a company that made the Automatic Adapter that plugs into a car's OBD-II port to provide vehicle information like distance traveled, gas used, time spent in the car, and more, is shutting down. The imminent shuttering of the company was announced on the Automatic website, which says that the global health crisis has impacted its business. The Automatic connected car product,...
Read Full Article62 comments
Mac RumorsMac Rumors

 

MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

Advertise on MacRumors


Our Staff

Arnold Kim
Editorial Director
EmailTwitter
Eric Slivka
Editor in Chief
EmailTwitter
Juli Clover
Senior Editor
EmailTwitter
Joe Rossignol
Editor
EmailTwitter
Marianne Schultz
Editor
EmailTwitter
Dan Barbera
Video Content Producer
EmailTwitter
Ryan Barrieau
Graphic Designer
EmailTwitter
Mitchel Broussard
Editor
EmailTwitter
Tim Hardwick
Contributing Writer
EmailTwitter
Chris Jenkins
Contributing Writer
EmailTwitter
Steve Moser
Contributing Writer
EmailTwitter

Links

Touch Arcade
‘Deemo II’ Pre-Registrations Are Now Live on Google Play with a New Teaser Trailer
A Hammock Adventure – The TouchArcade Show #444
TouchArcade Game of the Week: ‘Levelhead’
Classic Puzzle Platformer ‘Toki Tori’ is Now Part of GameClub
Train Monsters for Battle in ‘Becoming Bytes™’, Available to Download Now for iOS and Android
SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘Slayin 2’ Coming Next Week, ‘Arcade Spirits’ and Today’s Other New Releases, the Latest Sales Featuring ‘Streets of Rage 4’ and More
Dreamlike Adventure Game ‘Neversong’ from Serenity Forge Is Out Now on Apple Arcade
‘Horizon Chase – World Tour’ Updated with Refreshed UI and Promises “A Constant Stream of Updates” in 2020
YouTube
$649 OLED iPhone 12, Apple Announces Q2 Revenue, 13.5 Beta Face ID Mask Fix, and More!
8 Magic Keyboard Tips & Tricks You SHOULD Know!
Camera Comparison: 2020 iPhone SE vs. iPhone 8 and iPhone 11 Pro
2020 iPhone SE: Should You Buy It?
Apple Music on Samsung Smart TVs Hands-On!
Copyright © 2000-2020 MacRumors.com, LLC.
Privacy / DMCA contact / Affiliate and FTC Disclosure
[ Featured On/Off ] [ Full Articles On/Off ] [ Fluid | Fluid HD ] [ Auto | Light | Dark ]