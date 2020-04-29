DisplayPort 2.0 Now Compatible With USB4, Supports Up to Two 8K Displays or One 16K Display

VESA today announced that it has released DisplayPort Alt Mode 2.0, paving the way for future USB4 devices to support DisplayPort 2.0.



Announced in June 2019, DisplayPort 2.0 has a max effective bandwidth of 77.4 Gbps, nearly triple that of DisplayPort 1.4. The new standard enables support for displays with up to 16K resolution, higher refresh rates, HDR support at higher resolutions, improved support for multiple display configurations, and more.

USB4 converges the Thunderbolt and USB protocols as part of Intel's goal to make Thunderbolt available on a royalty-free basis, which should result in wider and cheaper availability of Thunderbolt accessories like docks and eGPUs.

USB4 uses the USB-C connector design and is backwards compatible with USB 3.2 and USB 2.0.

Apple will likely adopt USB4 in future Macs. VESA expects the first products incorporating DisplayPort Alt Mode 2.0 to appear on the market in 2021.