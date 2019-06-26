New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

DisplayPort 2.0 Supports Up to Two 8K Displays or One 16K Display, Rollout Expected to Begin in Late 2020

Wednesday June 26, 2019 7:16 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
VESA today announced the release of DisplayPort 2.0, the first major update to the standard since DisplayPort 1.4 in March 2016.


DisplayPort 2.0 has a max effective bandwidth of 77.4 Gbps, nearly triple that of DisplayPort 1.4, enabling support for displays with up to 16K resolution, higher refresh rates, HDR support at higher resolutions, improved support for multiple display configurations, and more.

The increased bandwidth is the result of VESA leveraging Thunderbolt 3's physical layer. DisplayPort 2.0 is the first standard to support 8K resolution at a 60Hz refresh rate with full-color 4:4:4 resolution and HDR-10 support.


DisplayPort 2.0 configuration examples via DisplayPort, USB-C, or Thunderbolt 3 ports, which will all support the new specification:
Single display resolutions
- One 16K (15360x8460) display @60Hz and 30 bpp 4:4:4 HDR (with DSC)
- One 10K (10240x4320) display @60Hz and 24 bpp 4:4:4 (no compression)

Dual display resolutions
- Two 8K (7680x4320) displays @120Hz and 30 bpp 4:4:4 HDR (with DSC)
- Two 4K (3840x2160) displays @144Hz and 24 bpp 4:4:4 (no compression)

Triple display resolutions
- Three 10K (10240x4320) displays @60Hz and 30 bpp 4:4:4 HDR (with DSC)
- Three 4K (3840x2160) displays @90Hz and 30 bpp 4:4:4 HDR (no compression)
DisplayPort 2.0 also supports VESA's new Panel Replay capability for improved power efficiency when connecting to high-resolution displays.

VESA has made the DisplayPort 2.0 specification available to manufacturers and expects the first products incorporating the standard to appear on the market by late 2020. DisplayPort 2.0 is backward compatible with previous versions of the standard and incorporates all of the key features of DisplayPort 1.4a.

DisplayPort 2.0 will certainly be beneficial to Apple's high-resolution products like the upcoming Pro Display XDR, and it will likely be supported on future Macs, but it is unclear when the company will adopt the standard.

Avatar
Pearple
54 minutes ago at 07:21 am
I want Firewire 200.000
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
genovelle
35 minutes ago at 07:40 am

Ahh... not much... maybe 50K? 100K if its Apple branded. ;)

Of course the Apple version will have use features that can not be compared that no one thought of, but will be compared to the cheap knockoff that doesn’t.
Seems reasonable to me.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
jicon
48 minutes ago at 07:27 am
Awesome, I suppose? I'm guessing most laptops, Mac or PC, won't really benefit without a serious update to graphics chip, which itself brings about a new set of thermal challenges. On the desktop side, I suppose that likely just leaves the Mac Pro, and PC towers seriously capable of driving so many pixels?
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
millerlite
43 minutes ago at 07:32 am
16K? Seriously? Unless your screen is as big as a house, I don't see how people benefit. Your eyes can only detect so much.
Rating: 1 Votes

