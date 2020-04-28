Wunderlist Users Have Until June 30 to Transfer Tasks to Microsoft's To Do App

Microsoft today reminded users that Wunderlist will be shut down on May 6, meaning that to-dos will no longer sync. Wunderlist users will still be able to transfer their tasks and lists over to the Microsoft To Do app until June 30.



How to migrate from Wunderlist to Microsoft To Do:

1. Download the Microsoft To Do app.

2. Sign in with your Microsoft account. If you don't have one, you can create one using an existing email address (like Gmail).

3. Click on the pop-up in Microsoft To Do, or head to Settings and select Import. It'll direct you to the Wunderlist importer.

Microsoft acquired Wunderlist in 2015 and launched its own To Do app with many of the same features a few years later, including folders, subtasks, file attachments, list sharing, notes, reminders and due dates, and a dark mode.

Microsoft To Do is free on the App Store for iPhone and iPad.