Deals: Apple's 2018 12.9-Inch iPad Pro Hits Low Price of $799 for 64GB Wi-Fi ($200 Off)

Amazon has introduced a few new discounts on the 2018 iPad Pro, with one particularly notable sale on the 64GB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch model. You can get this iPad Pro for $799.00, down from $999.00 right now on Amazon, a best-ever price among the major Apple resellers online.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

There are a few improvements on the 2020 iPad Pro models compared to those from 2018, like upgraded internals and camera, but for anyone mainly shopping with price in mind, opting for a 2018 model could be worth it to save money. At $799.00, this price is now the cheapest entry level price point a new model of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro from 2018 has ever been.

There are a few other notable discounts for the 2018 iPad Pro, which we've rounded up below. The 256GB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch model is $944.00 at Tiger Direct, down from $1,149.00, which is another lowest price. For 11-inch 2018 models, the best deal right now is at Best Buy, where you can get the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Pro for $699.99, down from $799.00.

If you're still mainly looking for 2020 iPad Pro deals, we recently rounded up a few of these. One of the best all-around discounts is for the 128GB cellular 12.9-inch iPad Pro, priced at $1,098.25 on Amazon, down from $1,149.00. For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.