Apple Now Has an Official TikTok Account, But No Videos Posted Yet

Apple appears to have created an official account on popular social networking app TikTok, which is a platform designed to allow users to share short videos.



Apple's account can be accessed through the username @apple on the TikTok website and within the TikTok app. As of now, Apple has posted no videos to the account.

Over the course of the last several years, Apple has become more active on social networks, sharing images on Instagram and introducing accounts for Apple support and services on Twitter. Apple also has an official account on Twitter that has been used to allow people to sign up to receive notifications on event days, but has no tweets.

It's not clear how Apple plans to use its TikTok account. The account could be used to share Shot On iPhone videos as with Instagram, or it could simply be a placeholder account. As 9to5Mac points out, Apple has already been running ads on the TikTok service, so the account could also be related to its advertising efforts.

Apple's TikTok account

TikTok, a Chinese-owned social media app, has soared in popularity over the course of the last year, and it has been downloaded more than a billion times.

Users can share short music videos or short looping videos that other TikTok users can watch, and it has simple editing tools for syncing music to video clips, which has lured in users.