Deals: Shop Anker's New Accessory Sale With $7 USB Hubs, $11 Wall Chargers, and $12 Portable Batteries

The newest sale on Anker products has begun on Amazon this week, giving shoppers a chance to save on wall chargers, wireless chargers, Lightning and USB-C cables, portable batteries, and more. Anker's new discounts offer notable low prices on these accessories, starting at just $6.99 for a 4-port USB hub.
As with previous Anker discounts, you'll find a mix of sales that have been automatically applied, and some that require a coupon code. For the latter sales, we've provided every code in the list below, so be sure to browse the full event on Amazon soon before these prices expire.
Wall Chargers
Wireless Chargers
Cables
Miscellaneous
Top Stories
Next generation AirPods that were allegedly supposed to be announced at Apple's rumored March event are ready to launch, according to Jon Prosser of the YouTube channel Front Page Tech. Prosser believes the new AirPods could launch sometime next month, although he is not firm on timing yet.
It is unclear at this time as to what new features Apple's next-generation AirPods will sport. One...
The first Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro orders have begun arriving to some customers ahead of schedule, and some have posted hands-on videos online. Seven videos from two iPad Pro users have appeared online so far, offering the first close look at the new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro.
The first video appeared in Thai, featuring the unboxing experience of the Magic Keyboard. Other videos...
YouTube channel EverythingApplePro and Max Weinbach have shared what they're claiming is a sneak peek of Apple's hitherto unreleased "iPhone 12 Pro Max," based on alleged leaked CAD designs.
The key thing about the CADs is they line up with rumors suggesting that Apple's new iPhone will take many design cues from the iPad Pro. The schematics show a squared-edged stainless steel frame between ...
An anonymous Twitter account with a fairly accurate track record has shared details about several Apple products that are supposedly under development.
Some of the products mentioned by the account have not been extensively rumored until now, including a new iPad Air with under-the-screen Touch ID, an ARM-based 12-inch MacBook, and an Apple game controller by 2021.
On March 12, the...
Twitter leaker Jon Prosser has shared a pair of images that appear to be schematics of Apple's unreleased "iPhone 12," showing a smaller notch than the one currently found on iPhones with Face ID.
The first image looks like a photo of a CAD illustration, which are sometimes leaked from Apple's supply partners. The second image appears to be based on the first schematic, and draws out the...
Peeling the protective film off a new iPhone has always been an oddly satisfying part of the unboxing process, to the point that it has become somewhat of a meme, and now Apple is getting in on the amusement.
Apple has shared a short ad for its new iPhone SE that revolves around a person slowly peeling the protective film off the device:
Apple has yet to upload the new iPhone SE ad to its ...
Apple has recently shared a new support document on how to make your own face shield. The support document does mention that the manufacturing of face shields should only be carried out by an expert.
In the support document, Apple specifies the materials and their respective thickness values needed for the fabrication of the shield, forehead band, and strap. Additionally, the support...
Apple today shared a new ad called "Float," which highlights the new 2020 iPad Pro and its Magic Keyboard. The video features a colorful hummingbird flying around an equally colorful iPad Pro display with Magic Keyboard attached.
The hovering and floating of the hummingbird alludes to the fit of the Magic Keyboard, which "hovers" above the keyboard and stand using a magnetic attachment for...
Last week, Apple began accepting orders for its new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro, several weeks earlier than anticipated. Now, the media has shared several hands-on reviews and unboxing videos of the keyboard on YouTube.
The Magic Keyboard attaches magnetically to the iPad Pro and has a floating cantilevered design that allows the viewing angle to be adjusted up to 130 degrees. In addition to ...
OnePlus this week launched its newest flagship smartphones, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, offering high-end specs and features at a cheaper price than many of its competitors.
We got our hands on one of the OnePlus 8 Pro devices and thought we'd see how it measures up to the iPhone 11 Pro Max in our latest YouTube video.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. There...