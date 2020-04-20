DigiTimes: New AirPods Pro Likely Deferred Until Second Half of 2020 or Later

Apple is likely to defer the launch of new AirPods Pro to the second half of 2020 or some point in 2021, according to supply chain sources cited by Taiwanese publication DigiTimes.

A paywalled preview of the report:

Apple likely to defer new AirPods Pro launch

Apple is likely to defer the launch of its new AirPods Pro to the second half of 2020 or even 2021, according to sources at related suppliers.

Last month, DigiTimes had reported that Apple's suppliers would kick off production of a new entry-level version of AirPods Pro between the end of the first quarter and the beginning of the second quarter, but it would not be surprising if that timeframe has changed due to the impact of the global health crisis.

Earlier this month, leaker Jon Prosser claimed that Apple was planning to release so-called "AirPods X" around September or October with a BeatsX-like design for sports and running. Prosser said those "AirPods X" are likely the same product as the entry-level AirPods Pro that DigiTimes has been referring to.

"AirPods X" were first rumored by the seemingly prescient Twitter user "l0vetodream" in early March, but details remain slim.

Prosser more recently said that Apple has new AirPods ready to launch, possibly alongside a 13-inch MacBook Pro refresh next month, suggesting that a third generation of the standard AirPods could also be on the horizon.