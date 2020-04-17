MacRumors Giveaway: Win an Executive Leather Laptop Briefcase from WaterField Designs

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with WaterField Designs to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a new Executive Leather Laptop Briefcase, designed for Apple's Macs.



Priced at $449, the Laptop Briefcase from WaterField Designs fits all of Apple's MacBook models, including the new 16-inch MacBook Pro that came out in October.



The briefcase is made from full grain American Bison (black) or full grain cowhide (brown), both available at the same price point. The bison version has a pebbled texture that makes each bag unique, while the cowhide version will develop a unique patina and wear pattern over time. These bags are designed to last for many years and have been built to be tough, functional, and minimalist.



According to WaterField Designs, the bison leather is thicker, more durable, and stronger than standard leather. Full-grain cowhide leather has a tighter grain that's more resistant to moisture, while also being strong and durable.



Laden with pockets and storage space, the briefcase can hold not only your MacBook, but also an iPad and all of your necessary accessories. There's a padded laptop compartment, a padded tablet compartment, and a deep pocket at the front for easy access to items you need on hand.



There are also multiple pockets for organization, an easy access key fob, and a pass through slot at the back for attaching it to luggage. The bag can also be carried using the leather handles or the removable shoulder strap. The whole thing is lined with a gold fabric that's meant to make it easy to find the interior contents, and your devices are protected with water resistant zippers.



