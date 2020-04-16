Spotify Now Lets Premium Users Hide Songs They Dislike Within Playlists

Spotify today rolled out a new feature that lets its Premium users hide songs that they don't want to hear within a playlist. Spotify said this feature is rolling out to users on both the iOS and Android versions of the app (via The Verge).



With the new feature, Premium subscribers can go into any playlist on Spotify, select a song, and choose "hide song" from the context menu. Afterwards, when listening through the playlist, the hidden song will always be automatically skipped.

If you change your mind, you can un-hide songs as well. Spotify is hoping that this small update lets subscribers slightly customize its curated playlists, which can sometimes still offer tracks that they dislike.

Spotify has been rolling out a few updates over the past few weeks. Most recently it began supporting Siri voice controls on the Apple Watch, and last month it introduced a new home screen UI meant to guide users to their favorite content with more ease.