Deals: Moment Takes 20% Off Accessories for Your New iPhone SE, Including Cases and Camera Lenses

Smartphone camera accessory company Moment this week introduced a sale on accessories that are compatible with the new iPhone SE. This includes cases, wallet cases, battery cases, and camera lenses.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Moment. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The sale provides a solid 20 percent off discount across all of these accessories, with cases starting at $23.99 and lenses starting at $79.99. Moment is also discounting wrist straps that connect to its iPhone cases, as a form of drop protection when taking photos.

Cases



Lenses



Head to Moment's website to browse the full sale before it ends.