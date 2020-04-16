Deals: Moment Takes 20% Off Accessories for Your New iPhone SE, Including Cases and Camera Lenses

Smartphone camera accessory company Moment this week introduced a sale on accessories that are compatible with the new iPhone SE. This includes cases, wallet cases, battery cases, and camera lenses.
The sale provides a solid 20 percent off discount across all of these accessories, with cases starting at $23.99 and lenses starting at $79.99. Moment is also discounting wrist straps that connect to its iPhone cases, as a form of drop protection when taking photos.
Cases
- Wallet Case, Natural - $23.99, down from $29.99
- Wallet Case, Black - $23.99, down from $29.99
- Thin Case - $31.99, down from $39.99
- Black Canvas Case - $31.99, down from $39.99
- Battery Case - $71.99, down from $89.99
Lenses
- Macro 10x Lens - $79.99, down from $99.99
- Fisheye 14mm Lens - $95.99, down from $119.99
- Tele 58mm Lens - $95.99, down from $119.99
- Wide 18mm Lens - $95.99, down from $119.99
- Anamorphic Lens - $119.99, down from $149.99
Head to Moment's website to browse the full sale before it ends.