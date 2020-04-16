Apple Seeds Second Beta of Upcoming macOS Catalina 10.15.5 Update to Developers

Apple today seeded the second beta of an upcoming macOS Catalina 10.15.5 update to developers for testing purposes, two weeks after seeding the first beta and a month after releasing macOS Catalina 10.15.4 with Screen Time Communication Limits, iCloud Folder Sharing, and real-time Apple Music lyrics.



The new ‌macOS Catalina‌ beta can be downloaded from the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences after installing the proper software from the Developer Center.

We don’t yet know what improvements the fifth update to ‌macOS Catalina‌ will bring, but it likely focuses on performance improvements, security updates, and bug fixes.

No major features were found in the first ‌macOS Catalina‌ 10.15.5 beta, and we’ll update this article if changes are found in the second beta.