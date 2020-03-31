Apple Seeds First Beta of Upcoming macOS Catalina 10.15.5 Update to Developers

Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming macOS Catalina 10.15.5 update to developers for testing purposes, one week after releasing macOS Catalina 10.15.4 with Screen Time Communication Limits, iCloud Folder Sharing, and real-time Apple Music lyrics.



The new ‌‌‌macOS Catalina‌‌‌ beta can be downloaded using the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences after installing the proper software from the Developer Center.

We don't know what improvements the fifth update to ‌‌‌macOS Catalina‌‌‌ will bring, but it likely includes performance improvements, security updates, and fixes for bugs that weren't able to be addressed in the ‌macOS Catalina‌ 10.15.4 update.