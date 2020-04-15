Deals: Get the 44mm Stainless Steel Apple Watch Series 5 With Cellular Support for $649 on Amazon ($100 Off)

Amazon today discounted a few Apple Watch Series 5 models to notable low prices, including a new Amazon low price on the 44mm Space Black Stainless Steel Apple Watch Series 5 (cellular). This model is now on sale for $649.00, down from an original price of $749.00, and comes with a Black Sport Band.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

We've previously tracked this model of the Apple Watch on sale for $699.00, similar to the current sale price of the same model with a White Sport Band. Below you can find this sale among other cellular Apple Watch Series 5 models on sale right now.

Series 5 GPS + Cellular

40mm



Silver Aluminum with White Sport Band - $449.00, down from $499.00

44mm



Many of the Apple Watch Series 5 models on sale today are facing shipping delays and won't arrive until May. Be sure to head to Amazon to browse the full range of its Apple Watch Series 5 discounts before they expire.