Apple Releases New Cases for iPhone SE, But iPhone 8 Cases Also Fit

Apple today introduced the long-awaited low-cost iPhone SE, and alongside of the new device, Apple has unveiled silicone and leather cases designed to fit it.



Silicone cases for the new ‌iPhone‌ SE are available in pink sand, white, and black, and are priced at $35, while leather cases for the device are available in (PRODUCT)RED, black, and midnight blue and can be purchased for $45.

According to the compatibility section of the case product listing, the cases are only compatible with the new ‌iPhone‌ SE, but because of the design similarities between the ‌iPhone‌ SE and the iPhone 8, existing ‌iPhone 8‌ cases will also fit.

In fact, Apple confirmed to The Verge that cases designed for the ‌iPhone 8‌ "will work fine on the SE."