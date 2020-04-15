Apple Begins Selling AirPods Pro Replacement Ear Tips Through Its Online Store

AirPods Pro feature an in-ear design with three sizes of soft, flexible silicone tips included in the box, and if you happen to lose those tips, Apple now sells replacements through its online store. The replacement tips will likely also be stocked at Apple Stores, although all locations outside of Greater China remain closed.



Apple offers two sets of small, medium, or large ear tips for $7.99 each in the United States, with pricing varying in other countries.

Replacement ear tips were previously only available through Apple Support, priced at $3.95 for a single set in any size. This remains an option for customers who want to save a few dollars. Follow our step-by-step instructions.