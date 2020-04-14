Deals: Anker Discounts Wireless Chargers, Portable Batteries, Audio Accessories, and USB Hubs From $8.49

Anker has returned this week with a huge sale on its best charging and audio accessories, ranging from portable batteries to Bluetooth speakers. The new sale has a combination of coupon codes and automatically applied discounts, so be sure to read the list below for more details.

Sale prices start at just $8.49 for Anker's Ultra Slim 4-port USB Hub, and also include $19.99 wireless chargers, $10.99 wall chargers, and $31.99 portable chargers. The popular Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker is on sale for $20.99, and you'll find multiple USB-C and Lightning cables from $12.99.

Audio



Soundbuds Curve - $17.99, down from $26.99

Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker - $20.99 with code AKSPK3102, down from $27.99

Wireless Chargers



PowerWave Pad 2-pack - $17.99 with code AKB253SD, down from $22.99

PowerWave 7.5 Stand - $19.99 with code AK7D21BK, down from $29.99

USB Hubs



Wall Chargers



Portable Chargers



Cables



