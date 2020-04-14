Deals: AirPods With Wireless Charging Case Hit Lowest Price of $149.98 ($49 Off)

Apple's AirPods with Wireless Charging Case have reached a new low price of $149.98 today on Amazon, down from a regular price of $199.00. At $49 off, this is the lowest price we've ever seen for a new pair of AirPods with Wireless Charging Case on Amazon, and $20 below the typical sale price of $169.00.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

These AirPods are from 2019 and come with a case that supports wireless charging on Qi-compatible charging mats. So, if you have a modern iPhone that you wirelessly charge, you'll be able to set down the AirPods on the same mat to fuel up the Bluetooth earphones.

At this time, you can also save on AirPods Pro on Amazon, priced at $234.98, down from $249.00. While not quite as steep a discount, this continues to be the best price we've tracked on the AirPods Pro and the best price we've seen across numerous retailers for a new model of AirPods Pro.

We track the Best Deals on every model of the AirPods in our dedicated guide. Right now, that also includes the AirPods with Charging Case at $139.00, and the standalone Wireless Charging Case for AirPods at $69.00.