Netflix Now Lets You Add a PIN to Your Profile

Netflix today announced the addition of several new parental control options, including a feature that lets parents and others add a PIN to their profile to prevent the profile from being accessed by others.



Setting a PIN can be done by opening up the account settings and scrolling down to the Profile and Parental Controls section.

From here, users can choose to enable the "Profile Lock" feature, which will ask for the account's password and then will allow a four-digit PIN to be created. PINs can be set up either on the Netflix website or within the mobile app on an iPhone or iPad.

Along with PINs for protecting profiles, Netflix has added filters for children's accounts that are based on country ratings, options to remove individual series or films by title, and a feature for reviewing each profile's setting using the Profile and Parental Controls hub in the settings menu.