Apple Updates Clips App With Trackpad and Mouse Support, New Stickers

Apple today updated its Clips app for iPhone and iPad, introducing trackpad and mouse support on devices running iPadOS 13.4 or later as well as a few other improvements and fixes.



The update includes a new Duplicate button for creating a copy of a clip with its effects, there's a new springtime poster, and there are new Mickey and Minnie Mouse stickers. Apple has also added new 8-bit stickers and a Game Over poster for transforming a video into the look of an 80's arcade game.

- Use Clips on ‌iPad‌ with a mouse, trackpad, or Bluetooth keyboard for new ways to create videos (requires ‌iPadOS‌ 13.4)

- Use the Duplicate button to instantly create a copy of a clip with all its effects

- Tap the Split button to divide any clip in two

- Make stickers pop on and off the screen--just split any clip and apply stickers to either of the two new sections

- Give your video the look of an 80's arcade game with updated 8-bit stickers and the new Game Over poster

- Celebrate spring with the floral Springtime poster

- Choose from 11 new Mickey and Minnie Mouse stickers, each with its own expressive animation

- Performance and stability improvements

Apple's Clips app is designed to allow users to combine video clips, images, and photos with voice-based titles, stickers, music, filters, and graphics to create unique videos that can be shared on social media networks.

Prior to today's update, Clips was last updated in December 2019 to add new Animoji and Memoji. The app can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]