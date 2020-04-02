Zoom Updates Mac App Installer to Remove Controversial 'Preflight' Installation Method
The popular video conferencing company Zoom has been under scrutiny over the past few days for the method used to install the Mac version of its app, which essentially abused a "preflight" compatibility check to install the app without the user needing to explicitly grant installation permission, as highlighted by developer Felix Seele earlier this week.
Zoom CEO Eric Yuan responded to Seele, noting that while the installation method was "implemented to balance the number of clicks given the limitations of the standard technology," he recognized the issue and promised to "continue to improve."
Zoom has now updated its Mac app installer to no longer use the preflight installation method, instead using a traditional installation authorization process, as noted by The Verge.
“They completely removed the preinstall stuff, so you now need to click through the installer as it ought to be,” explains Seele in a message to The Verge. The fake prompt has also been removed so users have to specifically click through and install Zoom. “I must say that I am impressed,” says Seele. “I expected them to maybe change the dialog, but since the ‘zero-click’ aspect was so important to them, I thought they would stick with the preinstall-trick.”
The Mac app installation issue is hardly Zoom's first controversy, with the company seeing increased attention as its popularity has boomed amid self-isolation. Other recent controversies over just the past week have included its integration with a Facebook SDK that was sending Zoom user data to Facebook and misleading claims of end-to-end encryption.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
It's easy to fault them but perhaps such quick acknowledgement and rapid changes are a good sign.
Not a fan of Zoom since then. Nothing they have done since then has endeared me any more. I prefer FaceTime, Skype, or pretty much any other method to connect than Zoom.
Yeah? Let's do an experiment. Get 20 people in a chat together saying pro democracy, pro Hong Kong and pro Taiwan stuff and see how long your privacy and connections last.
Zoom's whole way of doing things is to make everything as simple as humanly possible, which is the reason they're so popular right now.
Seriously, it's the only piece of software I can think of that I've had next to no support requests for. It's unbelievably simple to use. I don't really see the problem with this. Minimizing clicks should be more important to all devs.
Wow, I didn't know about that one. Yikes.
Remember when they installed a web server on macs ('https://www.macrumors.com/2019/07/09/zoom-videoconferencing-app-vulnerability/') without anyone knowing that resulted in a zero day?
Not a fan of Zoom since then. Nothing they have done since then has endeared me any more. I prefer FaceTime, Skype, or pretty much any other method to connect than Zoom.
Okay, maybe they haven't learned a damn thing.