Apple Providing Subsidies to Authorized Service Providers That Offer Repairs on Pickup and Drop-Off Basis

In an effort to encourage social distancing, Apple has indicated that it will provide subsidies to Apple Authorized Service Providers that offer product repairs on a pickup and drop-off basis in the United States and Canada.



In an internal memo shared with Apple Authorized Service Providers, obtained by MacRumors, Apple said it will provide $20 for each iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, or Beats repair and $25 for each Mac repair that is completed on a pickup and drop-off basis. Apple stressed that it "encourages such arrangements when possible."

Apple has provided technicians with further instructions on how to qualify for the subsidies, which begin today and will be offered indefinitely.

With all Apple Stores outside of China remaining closed, many customers have turned to local Apple Authorized Service Providers for service and support, at least in communities where electronics repair shops are permitted to stay open. Apple's subsidies will hopefully lead to customers and technicians feeling safer during these difficult times.

Go to Apple's website to initiate a repair and find an Apple Authorized Service Provider near you.