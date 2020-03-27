Apple Offering Curated Collections of TV Shows, Podcasts, Books, Movies and More Aimed at Families

Across the United States and other countries, adults and children alike are stuck in their homes for work, school, and more amid the ongoing pandemic, so Apple has is offering a collection of curated content across all of its apps that's aimed at families.



In the Apple TV app, Apple has a Kids tab available that sorts TV shows and content by age, plus there are a number of children's shows on ‌Apple TV‌+, including "Snoopy in Space," "Helpsters" and "Ghostwriter."



In Apple Music, curators have put together a number of playlists and radio stations aimed at children and families, listed below.



Apple Podcasts is featuring a number of podcasts designed for kids, such as "Get Smart, Stay Smart" and "Stories and Adventures."



As Apple announced earlier this month, the Apple Books app also has a number of free books and audiobooks that are for children, including "Winnie the Pooh," "The Secret Garden," "Sesame Street Classics," and more.



The App Store also has quite a few apps that offer free content that can keep children entertained.



Kinedu - A baby development app that's free until April 15th.

- A baby development app that's free until April 15th. Epic! - Offers more than 35,000 ebooks, audiobooks, videos, and more for kids 12 and under. Free until the end of the school year.

- Offers more than 35,000 ebooks, audiobooks, videos, and more for kids 12 and under. Free until the end of the school year. Kahoot! - Learning and trivia app Kahoot is offering its premium version for free. It lets users create practice quizzes for learning new content.

- Learning and trivia app Kahoot is offering its premium version for free. It lets users create practice quizzes for learning new content. Headspace - Meditation app Headspace is offering free access to all K-12 teachers, school administrators, and supporting staff in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia. A selection of content called "Weathering the Storm" is also available.

- Meditation app Headspace is offering free access to all K-12 teachers, school administrators, and supporting staff in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia. A selection of content called "Weathering the Storm" is also available. GoNoodle - A fitness app for kids, GoNoodle offers ad-free content.

- A fitness app for kids, GoNoodle offers ad-free content. Cosmic Kids - Cosmic Kids is a free app offering yoga routines for children.

- Cosmic Kids is a free app offering yoga routines for children. Khan Academy - A free app that offers classes on math, science, history, economics, and tons more.

- A free app that offers classes on math, science, history, economics, and tons more. Quizlet - Lets students study and practice what they're learning with create-your-own flashcards.

All of the above listed content can be found in Apple's ‌App Store‌, Music, Books, Podcasts, and TV apps.