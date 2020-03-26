Apple Extends Deadline for Several Upcoming App Requirements for Developers

Apple today announced that it is extending several deadlines that will eventually require apps to be built on SDKs designed for the most recent iOS and watchOS updates and incorporate iOS 13 features.

Apple will not require developers to meet the below requirements until June 30, 2020.

- Apps for iPhone or iPad must be built with the ‌iOS 13‌ SDK or later and use an Xcode storyboard to provide the app's launch screen.

- ‌iPhone‌ apps must support all ‌iPhone‌ screens and all ‌iPad‌ apps must support all ‌iPad‌ screens.

- Apps for Apple Watch must be built with the watchOS 6 SDK or later.

- Apps that authenticate or set up user accounts must support Sign in with Apple if required by guideline 4.8 of the App Store Review Guidelines.

- Apps in the Kids category must be in full compliance with guideline 1.3 and guideline 5.1.4. of the ‌App Store‌ Review Guidelines.

- Apps using HTML 5 must be in full compliance with guideline 4.7 sections 4, 5, and 6 of the ‌App Store‌ Review Guidelines.

Notably, apps will not be required to adopt ‌Sign in with Apple‌ or comply with new guidelines for apps designed for children until the end of June.

Apple says the deadlines are being extended to accommodate developers who may need additional time to update their apps on the ‌App Store‌. Apple was previously requiring developers to meet these deadlines in April 2020.