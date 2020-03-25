Google Podcasts App Expands to iOS

Google today announced that its Google Podcasts app is expanding to iOS, and as of this morning, it is available for download on the iPhone and the iPad.



In addition to bringing the Podcasts app to iOS devices, Google has also overhauled it, making it easier to find podcast content, create lists of favorite podcasts, and customize the listening experience.

Google's redesigned Podcasts app focuses on Home, Explore, and Activity tabs. The Home tab features new episodes of subscribed shows, while Explore displays new show and episode recommendations.

The Activity tab displays listening history, queued episodes, and downloaded podcasts, with automatic downloading supported for each podcast a user subscribes to.

Google Podcasts can be downloaded from the App Store starting today. [Direct Link]