Deals: Best Buy's 1-Day Sale Includes Apple's 21.5-Inch iMac From 2019 for $999.99 ($300 Off)

Best Buy introduced a new one day sale today, offering deals on iMac, MacBook Pro, and Windows computers. For Apple users, the most notable discount in the sale is on the 21.5-inch iMac from March 2019.

Best Buy has the 4K 21.5-inch iMac (3.6GHz, 8GB RAM, 1TB) for $999.99, down from $1,299.00. At $300 off, this is the current best price available online for a new model of this iMac, and the lowest we've tracked to date.

Apple updated the iMac in March of 2019, and this model has an 8th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, faster memory, a Radeon Pro 555X processor, and two Thunderbolt 3 ports. In total, the 21.5-inch iMac from 2019 is up to 60 percent faster than the previous-generation model, making it a solid computer for a home office.

Best Buy also currently has a few deals on the iPad mini 5, with prices starting at $349.99 for 64GB Wi-Fi and offering about $50 off most models. Head to Best Buy's deals page to shop the full sale before it ends tonight at 11:59 p.m. CT.